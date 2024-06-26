 MP: 11-Month-Old Child Dies After Falling Into Water-Filled Tub In Indore
It is said that the child was playing near the tub and her mother went to bring towel for giving a bath to him at the time of the moment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eleventh-month-old child died after he fell into tub filled with water in Pulak city the Rau area on Tuesday. It is said that the child was playing near the tub and her mother went to bring towel for giving a bath to him at the time of the moment. 

According to Rau police station incharge Rajpal Singh Rathore, the disease the Hess bin identified as Zoy Jogeshwar. His father Sandeep Yogeshwar was at his workplace while her mother was going to give a bath to him.  She went to bring towel when the child reached near the tub filled with water and he accidentally fell into it.

The incident was discovered when her mother reached the bathroom. She informed her husband after the incident.  Police said that the investigation is on to know the circumstances under which the incident took place. Also, the statements of child's parents are also being recorded.

