 MP: 100-Bed Ultra-Modern Veda Hospital Starts Rendering Super-Speciality Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 100-Bed Ultra-Modern Veda Hospital Starts Rendering Super-Speciality Services

MP: 100-Bed Ultra-Modern Veda Hospital Starts Rendering Super-Speciality Services

Director Dr Samanvay Agrawal told reporters that Veda Hospital is the first hospital in the district dedicated to cancer and was also multispecialty.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 03:05 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): First cancer hospital --Veda Hospital -- of the district would soon be opened in Ujjain. Veda Hospital, started rendering initial services from Thursday at Basant Vihar Colony, has a 100-bed cancer and multispecialty set-up.

Director Dr Samanvay Agrawal told reporters that Veda Hospital is the first hospital in the district dedicated to cancer and was also multispecialty. To provide better treatment of cancer, “we have a team of cancer specialists (oncologists) who are committed to the best outcomes.”

Modern operation theatre, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with ventilator support, dialysis facility, professional and experienced emergency team, presence of more than 50 medical specialists and around 100 trained staff in the OPD every week and sole cancer multispecialty set up makes Veda Hospital Ujjain unique.

The hospital has adopted the latest technology which includes 96 Slice CT Scan, Digital X-Ray, Ultra Sonography (USG), Echocardiography and Treadmill Stress Test (TMT) and fully equipped Pathology.

Read Also
MP Bizarre: 'Tantrik' Rituals Performed At Ujjain Crematorium For Kamal Nath's Victory As CM;...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 100-Bed Ultra-Modern Veda Hospital Starts Rendering Super-Speciality Services

MP: 100-Bed Ultra-Modern Veda Hospital Starts Rendering Super-Speciality Services

MP: Now Garba Allowed Till 11 Pm, No Entry To Non-Hindus At Kalidas Academy

MP: Now Garba Allowed Till 11 Pm, No Entry To Non-Hindus At Kalidas Academy

MP: Singing Competitions Of District Level Youth Festival Concludes At GGPGC

MP: Singing Competitions Of District Level Youth Festival Concludes At GGPGC

MP: Convocation Of 528 New Male Constables Held At PTS

MP: Convocation Of 528 New Male Constables Held At PTS

MP: Youths Participate Enthusiastically In ‘Run For Vote’ Marathon

MP: Youths Participate Enthusiastically In ‘Run For Vote’ Marathon