Moving Car Catches Fire On Flyover In Indore's Bhawarkuan Area |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car suddenly caught fire on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore creating panic among the residents.

According to information, the incident occurred in Indore’s Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday afternoon after a moving Hyundai i20 car suddenly caught fire on a flyover near Atal Bihari College.

Regarding the matter, the fire brigade said the incident took place around 12:30 pm when the car, owned by Dharmendra Goyal, was passing through the flyover. Suddenly, smoke started coming out from the bonnet of the vehicle.

Seeing the smoke, the driver immediately stopped the car and got out safely.

According to eyewitnesses, within a few minutes, the fire spread to the front part of the car and flames started rising rapidly. Soon, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

After receiving information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and started efforts to control the fire. However, by the time firefighters arrived, a major part of the car had already been burnt.

Police from Bhanwarkuan police station also reached the spot. As a safety measure, traffic on one side of the flyover was stopped for some time, leading to a traffic jam in the area. Traffic was restored after the fire was brought under control.

Officials said the initial reason behind the fire appears to be a technical fault in the vehicle. However, the exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, but the car was completely damaged.