 Massive Fire At Indore's EV Showroom; Residents Rescued Over Dozen Trapped Residents-- VIDEO
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Massive Fire At Indore's EV Showroom; Residents Rescued Over Dozen Trapped Residents-- VIDEO

A major fire broke out early morning at an EV showroom on the ground floor of a three-storey building in Indore's Lasudia area. Several vehicles were damaged in the blaze. Twenty people from six families were stranded on the top floor and were rescued with the help of neighbours and firefighters. A video showed the building engulfed in flames and the rescue operation in progress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 05, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Massive Fire At Indore's EV Showroom; Residents Rescued Over Dozen Trapped Residents-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at an electric vehicle (EV) showroom in Indore on Friday.

The incident occurred in Scheme No. 136 area of Indore early Friday morning.

The entire incident was captured on video, which shows the showroom completely engulfed in flames. The footage also shows people trapped inside the building, standing at the windows and seeking help to save themselves from the fire.

Watch the video below :

According to information, several vehicles parked inside the showroom were damaged in the fire. The flames spread quickly, creating panic in the area.

Some people were trapped on the upper floor of the building. Local residents and fire department teams rushed to the spot and safely rescued them.

In the video, people from a neighbouring building can be seen placing a ladder between the two buildings to help rescue those trapped inside.

Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Authorities are investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported so far.

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