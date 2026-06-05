Massive Fire At Indore's EV Showroom; Residents Rescued Over Dozen Trapped Residents-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at an electric vehicle (EV) showroom in Indore on Friday.

The incident occurred in Scheme No. 136 area of Indore early Friday morning.

The entire incident was captured on video, which shows the showroom completely engulfed in flames. The footage also shows people trapped inside the building, standing at the windows and seeking help to save themselves from the fire.

Watch the video below :

According to information, several vehicles parked inside the showroom were damaged in the fire. The flames spread quickly, creating panic in the area.

Some people were trapped on the upper floor of the building. Local residents and fire department teams rushed to the spot and safely rescued them.

In the video, people from a neighbouring building can be seen placing a ladder between the two buildings to help rescue those trapped inside.

Neighbours turned lifesavers for 20 members of 6 families stranded on the top floor of a triple storeyed building following a major early morning fire in the EV showroom located on the building's ground floor in Indore's Lasudiya area. @NewIndianXpress@santwana99@jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/i8zSLxx3Hq — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) June 5, 2026

Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Authorities are investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported so far.