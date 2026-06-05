25-Year-Old Man Dies, Friend Injured After Bike Collides With Transit Mixer In Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night road mishap in the Tejaji Nagar police station area claimed the life of a 25-year-old man and left his 30-year-old friend critically injured after their speeding motorcycle crashed into a transit mixer machine on Wednesday night.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam, the accident occurred around 10:30 pm in front of St. Elizabeth Convent School in Nayta Mundla. The deceased was identified as Aquib Khan, a resident of Katkatpura, while the injured youth, Sameer Khan, is a resident of Amaltas Parisar.

Police said that Aquib had gone to Amaltas Parisar to meet Sameer, who lived nearby. The duo then left on a bike to run an errand. The accident took place at the blind turn in front of St. Elizabeth Convent School. The motorcycle was heading at high speed from the direction of Amaltas Parisar, while the transit mixer was moving towards Nayta Mundla from the RTO side.

Due to poor visibility at the blind turn, the bike rider failed to spot the heavy vehicle in time. The high-speed motorcycle could not stop, and it crashed into the rear wheel of the mixer.

The impact was so severe that Aquib sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Sameer was thrown a distance away from the bike, surviving with serious injuries.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot. Aquib s body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination, while Sameer was admitted to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, family members said that Aquib was going to drop his friend when the speeding mixer machine rammed into their bike from behind.

The police have seized the transit mixer and have begun a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident