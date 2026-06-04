Engineering Changes Ease Traffic At Industries House Junction In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic movement at the busy Industries House Junction has become smoother following engineering improvements carried out jointly by the Indore Municipal Corporation and the traffic police, providing significant relief to commuters during peak hours.

Earlier, vehicles travelling from Palasia and Guitar Triangle towards Janjeerwala Square faced frequent congestion because of a narrow left turn.

Motorists approaching from LIG Square and turning right towards Janjeerwala Square also struggled to clear the junction within a single signal cycle due to limited road space, resulting in long queues.

Following a joint inspection by traffic police and civic officials, the left turn from Palasia towards Janjeerwala Square was widened to enable uninterrupted vehicle movement.

Authorities also shifted the divider and traffic signal on the Janjeerwala Square–Industries House stretch towards the centre, creating additional carriageway space.

Officials said the measures have reduced waiting time at signals and improved traffic flow through the junction. In view of the improved movement, signal timing has also been reduced.

Traffic police are conducting inspections and using drone surveillance to study congestion at other busy intersections and identify similar engineering solutions to improve road safety and traffic flow across the city.