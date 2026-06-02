DHL Infrabulls Celebrates 16 Years Of Trust In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DHL Infrabulls International Private Limited celebrated its 16th foundation day with immense enthusiasm, marking 16 years of consistent success and honouring the trust of over 16,000 satisfied customers.

The high-profile event was chaired by Santosh Kumar Singh, the chairman of DHL Infrabulls Group and Samachar Lookout Media Network, who is also a former National Executive Member and Madhya Pradesh In-charge for the BJP (NGO Cell).

The grand celebration saw attendance from key corporate leaders, including vice-chairman Sanjeev Jaiswal, and sales directors Manoj Gupta, Jai Kant Tripathi, and Dinesh Taylor.

Additionally, vice presidents Hemant Patel, Sanjeet Pandey, Kapil Joshi, Umesh Gupta, Vijay Narayan Singh, Rajesh Verma, Pankaj Chauhan, and Deepak Sharma were present.

Sales teams from major regional hubs, including Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Dhar, Dewas, and Lucknow, actively participated in the milestone event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Singh emphasized that the company’s incredible journey reflects deep trust, dedication, and robust teamwork. Outstanding performers were also honoured during the ceremony.