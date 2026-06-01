Indore Youths Caught Wearing Camera-Equipped Meta Glasses At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Apologises & Seeks Return Of Device In Written Application-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Indore was caught wearing camera-equipped glasses inside Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on Saturday.

He, along his two friends, was stopped by security personnel inside the Temple in Ujjain after officials found one of the three wearing spectacles having an in-built camera.

The incident took place on Saturday evening during the temple's VIP darshan arrangements.

According to temple officials, three young men from Indore had entered the temple for darshan. While they were waiting in the Sabha Mandap area before moving towards Nandi Hall, security personnel noticed that one of them was wearing spectacles with an in-built camera.

The visitor was taken to the temple administration office for questioning. He told officials that the spectacles were prescription glasses and claimed that no video or photographs had been recorded inside the temple.

Youth Submits Written Application

As part of the inquiry, the youth submitted a written application and undertaking to the temple administration.

In the handwritten application, the youth apologises for entering the temple while wearing the smart glasses, states that no video was made inside the temple, accepts responsibility if any temple-related footage is uploaded, and requests the authorities to return his glasses.

After verification and completion of the formalities, temple authorities allowed the visitor to leave and returned the spectacles.

The incident comes days after the temple administration increased monitoring inside the temple premises following a controversy over the filming of a video at the shrine.