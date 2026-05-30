Elderly Woman Throws Red Chilli Powder At Officials During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Ujjain-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An anti-encroachment drive was disrupted after a woman allegedly threw red chilli powder from the rooftop of a house at officials in Ujjain.

A video of the entire scene has surfaced on social media on Saturday, showing the officials running in different directions, in order to save them from the attack.

Some can be seen recording a video of the woman, while the woman continues her act without bothering.

Watch the video below :

The incident took place in the Khachrod area of Ujjain, where the drive was disrupted after a woman allegedly threw red chilli powder from the rooftop of a house at officials carrying out the operation.

According to reports, the administration had reached Nodan village to remove alleged encroachments that had extended up to the roadside. Officials initially tried to convince the families involved and asked them to cooperate with the action.

However, during the drive, a woman reportedly threw red chilli powder from the roof, creating chaos at the spot.

The attack was reportedly so intense that the anti-encroachment operation had to be stopped midway, even though police personnel were present at the location.

The viral video of the incident shows officials running in different directions to avoid the powder. Several officials were also seen recording videos of the incident.

Following the incident, the administration treated the matter seriously and has sent a letter to the police seeking action against those involved.

Further investigation is underway.