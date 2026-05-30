2-Day BJP Training Camp Inaugurated In Indore, MP Shankar Lalwani Uses iBus To Reach Venue |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began in Indore on Saturday and was inaugurated by Mahendra Singh at HR Green Garden on MR-10 Road.

The programme was organised by the BJP's city and rural units, and was attended by public representatives, party office-bearers and selected workers.

Several sessions on organisational matters, public outreach, social service activities and technical skills were conducted during the camp.

The training camp started with a message of simplicity, environmental protection and energy conservation.

MP Shankar Lalwani travels in ibus

भारतीय जनता पार्टी प्रशिक्षण वर्ग 2026 में सम्मिलित होने हेतु आज विजय नगर से एचआर ग्रीन गार्डन तक ई-बस से यात्रा करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। यह यात्रा केवल गंतव्य तक पहुंचने का ही नहीं, बल्कि पर्यावरण संरक्षण एवं जनसंवाद का माध्यम भी रहा...



1/3 pic.twitter.com/YBPCoK2khk — Shankar Lalwani - #IndoreAhead (@iShankarLalwani) May 30, 2026

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote public transport, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani travelled by an electric bus from Vijay Nagar to the training venue, HR Green Garden.

During the journey, he interacted with citizens and students and spoke about the Central government's welfare schemes, environmental protection and fuel conservation.

When asked by a student whether he regularly uses public transport, Lalwani said that due to his busy schedule and participation in various programmes across the city, it is difficult to use public transport regularly.

However, he said he would try to travel by public transport at least once a week.

BJP leaders Raja Kothari and Praful Singh Rajput cycled nearly 20 kilometres from Tilak Nagar to the venue, carrying BJP flags and spreading the message of energy conservation.

Participants were instructed to follow strict timings, and mobile phones were deposited outside the venue. Only material provided by the organisation was allowed inside.

Several leaders, including Dhar MP Savitri Thakur, minister Tulsi Silawat and former minister Usha Thakur, attended the programme. Different sessions will be addressed by senior BJP leaders and ministers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is expected to attend the closing ceremony and address party workers. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal is also likely to participate.