18.5% Of Men In MP Drink; 18% Are Diabetic; 22% Women Are Overweight

18.5% Of Men In MP Drink; 18% Are Diabetic; 22% of women are overweight. | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a rise in the prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, obesity and the consumption of tobacco and alcohol, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) 2023-24, released on Friday.

The use of tobacco and alcohol has increased among both men and women in the state. According to the survey, 11.6% of women aged 15 years and above use tobacco, while the corresponding figure for men is 47.7%. Alcohol consumption was reported by 1.2% of women and 18.5% of men in the same age group.

The survey found that 14.5% of women and 18.3% of men in the state are diabetic. In 2019, only 9.8% of women and 12.2% of men had high or very high blood sugar levels or were taking medication for diabetes.

Similarly, 22.2% of women and 17.6% of men are now overweight or obese, compared with 16.6% and 15.6%, respectively, in 2019.

According to the report, 11.6% of the state's population is now above 60 years of age, up from 10.9% in 2019. At the same time, the proportion of children below five years of age increased marginally from 8.2% to 8.4%.

The expansion of internet access is also reflected in the survey findings. As many as 77.3% of men and 62.0% of women reported having used the internet at least once, compared with 55.7% and 26.9%, respectively, in 2019.

The percentage of women married before their 18th birthday declined from 23.1% to 20.0%. Similarly, the proportion of men married before attaining the age of 21 years fell from 30.1% to 25.0%.

The report noted that institutional deliveries declined slightly from 90.7% to 89.8%. Caesarean-section deliveries increased from 52% to 62% in private health facilities and from 8.2% to 10.4% in government institutions.

Vaccination coverage improved, with 81.5% of children aged 12-23 months reported to be fully vaccinated, compared with 77.4% earlier.

The survey also indicated improvements in women's empowerment and a decline in gender-based violence. The proportion of married women participating in household decision-making rose from 86% to 90.4% over the past four years.

Women owning and independently using a mobile phone increased from 38.5% in 2019 to 48.5%.

The percentage of women using hygienic methods of protection during menstruation rose from 61% to 65%. Meanwhile, the proportion of women who reported ever experiencing spousal violence declined from 28% to 21%.