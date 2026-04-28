Madhya Pradesh BJP Executive Meeting Likely To Be Held In Orchha In May To Train Party Workers

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was organised at the BJP state office in Bhopal to discuss the action plan for district-level training camps under the 'Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega-Campaign 2026.

During this event, State President Hemant Khandelwal announced that a meeting of the State Executive Committee would be held in Orchha during the month of May.

Focus on Training Campaign

Under the 'Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega-Campaign 2026, emphasis was placed on strengthening the organisation and providing training to party workers. The framework and action plan for the district-level training camps were discussed in detail.

This meeting will be the first working committee meet after Khandelwal became the state president, hence it is considered important from the organisational point of view.

However, the names of the state working committee members have not been announced yet. It is being said that the list can be released in a day or two.

Senior BJP leaders attend training meet

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, Rajya Sabha MP and State General Secretary Sumer Singh Solanki, State Coordinator of Training Cell Vijay Dubey, and State Minister Rajendra Singh are present on the stage.

Along with them, the state training team, state officials, division in-charge, district in-charge, district president, divisional training team, state presidents of all fronts, district training class in-charge, district coordinator of the training mega campaign are present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the framework and action plan for training sessions at the district level were discussed in detail.