Bhopal Civic Body Turns Garbage Trucks Into Mobile Dust Suppressors Under NCAP, Cutting Pollution And Costs |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced an innovative solution by installing water spray nozzles on all garbage collection vehicles under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

These vehicles, engaged in door-to-door waste collection, are now simultaneously spraying water on roads to prevent dust from rising. The initiative developed by the BMC workshop team is currently being tested on around 20 vehicles. Each vehicle has been fitted with a 50-litre water tank along with small nozzles installed above the driver’s cabin and along the rear side. As the vehicle moves, it sprays water on surrounding areas, specially during morning and evening hours when dust levels are higher.

Targeting dust from infrastructure projects

The move comes in response to the surge in dust pollution caused by multiple infrastructure projects underway in Bhopal including Metro railway construction, PWD flyovers and road widening by NHAI. These activities have significantly increased airborne dust, contributing to deteriorating air quality levels. To address this without incurring major additional costs, the civic body has strategically modified existing garbage vehicles. Currently, these vehicles are being deployed in areas experiencing the highest levels of dust pollution.

Cost-effective alternative to fogging machines

Since 2020, the BMC has been using water fogging machines to control pollution and sanitise public spaces. However, these machines consume 40 to 50 litres of diesel per operation, making them relatively expensive to run. In contrast, the newly installed nozzle system requires no extra fuel, as it operates along with regular garbage collection routes. Initially, the cost of installing the system on one vehicle was Rs 3,000. However, with bulk procurement of components, the cost has been reduced to Rs 2,000 per vehicle.

Vijay Goyal, BMC workshop incharge said, "If the system would be expanded to all other segment vehicles including 250 garbage trucks, the cost might decrease further, making it a sustainable and economical solution for urban pollution control."