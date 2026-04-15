National Green Tribunal Rap – BMC To Install Fog Mist Sprinklers At 10 Intersections Including Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rebuked local bodies of major cities in the state including Bhopal and directed them to take a strict stance on pollution control. Following the orders, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to install mist sprinklers at 10 major traffic intersections in the city.

During a recent hearing, the Tribunal had directed the state government and MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to ensure immediate implementation of stage III and IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) whenever the Air Quality Index (AQI) falls into the Very Poor or Severe category.

The NGT has also asked MPCCB to submit a detailed compliance report before the next hearing on May 20. Emphasising technical accountability, the Tribunal has ordered members of a Joint Committee to appear in person and explain ongoing pollution control measures. The next hearing will determine whether authorities are taking sufficient long-term measures alongside such immediate interventions.

BMC's quick-fix mist sprinklers: caricature

Amid rising temperatures and persistent pollution, the BMC has announced a pilot project to install mist sprinklers at 10 major traffic intersections, including Roshanpura Square, New Market Trisection and Danapani Square.

The move aims to provide immediate relief to commuters exposed to heatwaves and dust at busy crossings. High-pressure misting systems will release a fine spray of water, expected to reduce local temperatures by five to seven degrees Celsius.

The system will particularly benefit two-wheeler riders and pedestrians waiting at traffic signals during peak summer hours. The project will be implemented in three phases. The first phase targets 10 high-traffic pollution hotspots. In the second phase, the system will expand to 24 additional major roads and public spaces. The final phase envisions a city-wide Smart Cooling Network covering arterial roads and commercial hubs.

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This initiative has been taken in view of the heatwave and rising air pollution. The mist sprinklers will provide relief from heat and also help improve air quality.

Pramod Malviya, BMC Swachh Bharat Mission incharge