More Than 5,000 Litres Of Spurious Biodiesel Seized - Crime Branch And Food Supply Department Raid Factory   

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Food Supply Department and Crime Branch succeeded in busting a factory manufacturing spurious biodiesel and seized over 5,000 litres of spurious biodiesel.

This seizure was done by the joint team while carrying out a raid at a factory manufacturing illegal and spurious biodiesel. According to official information, the raid was undertaken by the team at Shree Dheeraj Production Limited located at village Jhakhya on Ujjain Road under Sanwer tehsil.

A large quantity of plastic, chemical, fake biodiesel and a complete furnace setup with a boiler was found in the factory. The investigation was conducted in the presence of Madan Mohan Talwadia, owner of Dheeraj Production. Both Madan Mohan and Ramesh Chowdhary used to make spurious biodiesel in the factory.

Twenty drums, five enlarged tanks, chemical RM-102, Alfox Tinopal chemical etc. have also been seized from the factory. The action continued till late Tuesday night. This raid is a part of the continuous action being undertaken in the district under the direction of collector Ilayaraja T.

