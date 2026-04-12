Monalisa Marriage Row – Husband Claims She's Missing, Mother Terms It Drama | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Kumbh Mela viral girl and minor, Monalisa Bhosle and her husband, Farman Khan, case took a new turn on Sunday when he made a video viral on social media, claiming that he had come to Pushkar in Ajmer with Monalisa but that she had now left him and gone missing.

In the video, he is seen searching for her in Pushkar. As soon as the video spread, speculation erupted across the area about whether the minor girl had actually gone missing or whether Farman had staged the whole thing to escape police action.

Monalisa’s mother, Lata Bhosle, rejected Farman's claims outright, calling the video a deliberate conspiracy to create confusion and derail the police investigation.

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Breaking down in front of the cameras, she made an emotional appeal to her daughter, saying, "Wherever you are, please come home. We stand with you and the government. You do not need to fear anyone." She also appealed to the administration through the media to ensure her daughter's safety.

It is worth noting that the National Tribal Commission's investigation has already confirmed that Monalisa is a minor.

A case was registered against Farman at the Maheshwar police station on March 24 under several serious sections, including kidnapping. Experts believe that the sudden disappearance story is being created to avoid these charges.

The police and administration are currently verifying the authenticity of the viral video. Farman's claims remain unconfirmed and the full truth of the matter will only become clear after an official investigation is completed.