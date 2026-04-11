Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Fixes Uniform Rates For Cremation Materials

Indore News: IMC Fixes Uniform Rates For Cremation Materials | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has fixed uniform rates for materials used in cremation, including wood, cow dung cakes and shanti (bundled wood), to ensure transparency and prevent overcharging at cremation grounds across the city.

According to additional commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey, the decision was taken following a meeting held on April 9. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Pradeep Jain, chief health officer Vivek Gangrade and operators and supervisors of cremation grounds (muktidhams) in the city.

During the meeting, all stakeholders unanimously agreed to implement standardised pricing for cremation materials. The rates have been fixed at Rs 800 per quintal for wood, Rs 15 per piece for cow dung cakes (kande) and Rs 50 per bundle for shanti.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal has also directed that all cremation grounds display boards prominently showing the fixed rates. In compliance, installation of such information boards has already begun across all crematoria in the city.

The IMC has appealed to citizens to pay only the prescribed rates for cremation materials and to obtain receipts for all payments made, ensuring accountability and preventing exploitation during sensitive times.