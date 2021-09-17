MLA, former corporator in war of words over waterlogging

Indore: MLA-1 Sanjay Shukla and a local former corporator (Ward 14), Nita Sharma, had a war of words on Friday over resolving the waterlogging problem at Om Vihar and Palhar Nagar.

Waterlogging had occurred in Palhar Nagar and drain water also got mixed with it and the whole area was stinking. According to information obtained from IMC officials, the road developed at Ramdayal Residency is at a slight elevation. Because of that, the water had flowed down to Palhar Nagar and Om Nagar, resulting in waterlogging.

MLA Shukla’s supporter, Tintu Sharma, casting aspersions on former corporator Sharma, said that someone known to her was developing a new colony at Ramdayal Nagar and had built the road at a slight elevation, due to which the water was flowing into the above areas. To resolve the problem of waterlogging, MLA Shukla instructed officials to make a temporary water outlet so that the water could be removed from the two areas.

An IMC official, engineer Sunil Gupta, who is in-charge of the sewerage project, said IMC was also installing 600 metres of sewerage line in the area out of which 300 metres had already been installed and the remaining work would be completed in the coming months. After completion of the work, the waterlogging issue would be resolved and water would flow through the sewerage line, claimed Gupta.

Waterlogging had occurred in Palhar Nagar and drain water also got mixed with it and the whole area was stinking. | FPJ

Advertisement

MLA vs ex-corporator

Just as MLA Shukla reached the place, ex-corporator Sharma, too, happened to reach the place and she reportedly obstructed him from carrying out the work. She reportedly told Shukla that he could not get the work done in her area and asked him to stop digging of road for removal of the water. At this, Shukla argued that it was his constituency and he would resolve the residents’ problems at any cost.

Shukla’s supporters also raised slogans against the ex-corporator and in support of Shukla. After a slanging match between the two parties, the work was done in the end.

Waterlogging had occurred in Palhar Nagar and drain water also got mixed with it and the whole area was stinking. | FPJ

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:23 PM IST