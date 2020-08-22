Madhya Pradesh: Minister, BJP leader visit waterlogged areas of Indore

Amid heavy rainfall, Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Tulsi Silawat and BJP MP Shankar Lalwani visited parts of Indore to inspect the waterlogged areas on Saturday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team also reached the city to rescue people who were stuck due to waterlogging.

Various parts of Indore have been waterlogged due to incessant rainfall in the region. The rainwater also entered the houses.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier reported heavy rainfall observations in several parts of west Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday, with the highest rainfall recorded in Indore at 263 mm.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls have been reported in west Madhya Pradesh. 104 mm rainfall was recorded in Dhar, 263 mm in Indore at 211 in Bhopal, and 93 mm in Khandwa from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today," the IMD had said.