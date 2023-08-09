Mission Indradhanush: Health Department Targets Migrant Workers In The Initial Phase | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District health department officials have managed to reach 40 per cent of the targeted children and 32 per cent of the targeted pregnant women under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 programme, in just two days.

The health department team reached 4,148 children and over 981 pregnant women for immunization on Monday and Tuesday. According to the district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta, city has a vast floating population of migrant workers who are concentrated in areas where there are a lot of construction activities like Bypass, Super Corridor and also in industrial areas.

“We are targeting these areas during the initial phase by conducting intensified sessions of immunization to achieve our target,” he said. Dr Gupta said that they have conducted as many as 675 sessions in two days including the industrial areas.

“Our team is conducting door-to-door campaign to identify the eligible children and pregnant women. We believe that we will achieve over the target by the end of the first round of campaign,” Dr Gupta added.

The health department is targeting 10,370 children and 3,006 pregnant women who were deprived of vaccination. Against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India, intensified its immunization programme under IMI 5.0 to achieve full immunization coverage for all children and pregnant women at a rapid pace.

Three rounds of IMI will be conducted in August, September, and October. The target beneficiaries for the mission are unvaccinated/partially vaccinated pregnant women and children up to 2 years of age (0 – 23 months).