Missing Railing Causes Highway Truck Crash In Khetia | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A heavy truck lost control and turned turtle into a roadside drain on the Sendhwa-Khetia State Highway around 5 am on Monday.

The vehicle was travelling from Khetia to Pansemal when the incident occurred. The accident caused no casualties.

Locals blamed the accident on severe road safety negligence. The highway lacks safety railings, protective barriers and proper walls. Furthermore, the municipal council left several drainage construction projects incomplete.

Locals claimed that this negligence leaves open spaces along the road, creating extreme hazards for drivers. Dense bushes also grow unchecked on both sides of the highway.

These bushes impair visibility and prevent drivers from seeing the road edges clearly. A large volume of heavy vehicles and passenger traffic uses this state highway daily.

Consequently, the lack of safety measures creates a constant risk for commuters.

Residents and public representatives demand immediate administrative action. They request strong iron railings and safety walls at dangerous spots. Residents also demand regular bush clearing to prevent future accidents.