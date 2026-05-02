Missing 4-Year-Old Child Found Sleeping At Nearby Temple In Indore

4-Year-Old Sparks Panic In Indore, Found Safe Asleep In Nearby Temple | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old boy suddenly went missing from his home in Indore on Friday. Panicked, family searched him at friends and neighbours' but the child could not be traced.

The family informed the cops and after two-hour search, the child was found sleeping peacefully at a nearby tample.

The incident took place around 10:00 pm in Kashipuri under the jurisdiction of the Hira Nagar police station.

According to the report, the child quietly followed his mother out of the house without her even realising it. When the child could not be found, the family initiated a search and immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene, launched a search operation across the locality, and formed two teams. One team went door-to-door, thoroughly checking rooftops, rooms, and even water tanks.

A second team focused on examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras. Residents of the colony also joined the search for the child. The presence of a nearby waste processing plant and a drainage canal heightened fears of a potential mishap, making the atmosphere even more tense.

Child Found Sleeping in a Temple

The ACP said that about two and a half hours later, at 12:30 a.m., the child was found sleeping in a temple about 100 meters from the house.

According to the police, the child reached the temple on his own while walking and slept in a corner there.

Interestingly, the search team had passed by the temple earlier as well, but the child was not seen at that time. Later, when we checked again, we found him sleeping behind the curtain.

After the child was found safe, the police handed him over to the family. The family was overjoyed to see their son, and the entire area breathed a sigh of relief.