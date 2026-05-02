Indore Police Launch 'Prakhar' & 'Police Setu' Apps For Better Policing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police took a step towards modern and technology-driven policing by launching two new digital platforms, Prakhar and Police Setu. The mobile apps were inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh during a programme held on Friday.

These apps have been developed under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (Zone-2) Kumar Prateek to improve police efficiency and provide better services to the public. Singh informed that the use of modern technology makes policing smarter, more transparent, and more accountable.

He added that these apps will help control crime and ensure better services for citizens. Senior police officials, including additional commissioner of police RK Singh and various deputy commissioners of police, were present at the event. They appreciated the initiative and said these platforms will be useful for both the department and the general public.

Prakhar app

The Prakhar app is equipped with AI-based technology that can quickly analyse CCTV footage from across the city. This will help police identify and track criminals much faster and more accurately, making investigations smarter and more effective.

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Police Setu app

The app is designed for public convenience by providing easy access to information about local police stations, officers, and beat staff. This will help citizens identify and contact relevant police officials much faster and more accurately, making emergency response smarter and more effective.