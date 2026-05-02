IIM-Indore Conference On AI’s Role In Modern Corporate Landscape |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) officially launched the 16th edition of its International Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) on Friday, focusing on the transformative power of artificial intelligence in the modern corporate landscape.

Inaugurating the three-day event, Director of IIM Indore, Prof Himanshu Rai challenged the 430 participants from 10 countries to distinguish between data and wisdom. "AI has everything to do with information, but nothing to do with truth," Rai noted, urging researchers to maintain ethical curiosity and human inquiry as AI becomes a primary tool for knowledge production.

The conference, themed Business Excellence Reimagined: Competing in the Age of AI, highlights a critical shift in management philosophy. Conference Chair Prof Rajhans Mishra emphasised that conventional definitions of success are becoming obsolete. He pointed to pressing challenges in data privacy, ethics and the evolving nature of human-AI collaboration as the new frontiers for scholarly investigation.

As the conference continues, panels will debate whether AI should be viewed merely as a tool or as an entirely new business model, solidifying IIM Indore’s role in shaping the future of management education.