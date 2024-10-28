Miss India Nikita Porwal’s Crown Sparks Debate As She Wears It During Worship At Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A debate has emerged in Ujjain over Femina Miss India 2024, Nikita Porwal, wearing her crown during her visit to the Mahakal Temple on Monday.

Nikita, who came to her hometown for the first time after winning the title, visited the temple on Sunday wearing her crown. Priest Mahesh Sharma expressed concern, saying that wearing a crown in the temple goes against the established decorum and respect for Lord Mahakal.

Addressing the controversy, Nikita said, "I wore the crown in front of my father to show him what I have become, thanks to him. Similarly, I wore it in front of Mahakal to show what his daughter has achieved." On Monday, she clarified, "I have Baba’s blessings with me."

During her visit, Nikita also went to her former school in Ujjain, where she interacted with teachers and students.

Mahakal Temple priest Mahesh Sharma commented, "It is not respectful to wear a crown in front of Lord Mahakal. The temple has a set decorum, protocol, and dress code. Lord Mahakal is the King of Avanti, and no one enters in front of the King wearing a cap, turban, or covering the head. This is the temple’s tradition."

Sharma added, "It’s a proud moment that Ujjain’s daughter became Miss India. May Lord Mahakal continue to bless her with more success. However, if she had placed her crown at Mahakal’s feet in prayer, it would have elevated her honor even more."

Nikita had arrived in Ujjain on Sunday and visited her school on Monday to answer students' questions and share her experiences.