 Miss India Nikita Porwal’s Crown Sparks Debate As She Wears It During Worship At Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMiss India Nikita Porwal’s Crown Sparks Debate As She Wears It During Worship At Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple (WATCH)

Miss India Nikita Porwal’s Crown Sparks Debate As She Wears It During Worship At Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple (WATCH)

Nikita, who came to her hometown for the first time after winning the title, visited the temple on Sunday wearing her crown.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A debate has emerged in Ujjain over Femina Miss India 2024, Nikita Porwal, wearing her crown during her visit to the Mahakal Temple on Monday.

Nikita, who came to her hometown for the first time after winning the title, visited the temple on Sunday wearing her crown. Priest Mahesh Sharma expressed concern, saying that wearing a crown in the temple goes against the established decorum and respect for Lord Mahakal.

Addressing the controversy, Nikita said, "I wore the crown in front of my father to show him what I have become, thanks to him. Similarly, I wore it in front of Mahakal to show what his daughter has achieved." On Monday, she clarified, "I have Baba’s blessings with me."

Read Also
Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments...
article-image

During her visit, Nikita also went to her former school in Ujjain, where she interacted with teachers and students.

FPJ Shorts
Ballon d’Or 2024 Results Leaked? Leading Contender Vinícius Júnior Unlikely To Win Prestigious Award
Ballon d’Or 2024 Results Leaked? Leading Contender Vinícius Júnior Unlikely To Win Prestigious Award
Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In Naturally Ventilated Homes
Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In Naturally Ventilated Homes
Indian Retail Sector Sees Strong Leasing Activity In Top 7 Cities From January To September 2024: JLL Report
Indian Retail Sector Sees Strong Leasing Activity In Top 7 Cities From January To September 2024: JLL Report
‘Less About Noise, More Of Family Time’: Splitsvilla X Fame Digvijay Rathee On Celebrating Diwali (Exclusive)
‘Less About Noise, More Of Family Time’: Splitsvilla X Fame Digvijay Rathee On Celebrating Diwali (Exclusive)

Mahakal Temple priest Mahesh Sharma commented, "It is not respectful to wear a crown in front of Lord Mahakal. The temple has a set decorum, protocol, and dress code. Lord Mahakal is the King of Avanti, and no one enters in front of the King wearing a cap, turban, or covering the head. This is the temple’s tradition."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Nikita Porwal On Winning Femina Miss India 2024
article-image

Sharma added, "It’s a proud moment that Ujjain’s daughter became Miss India. May Lord Mahakal continue to bless her with more success. However, if she had placed her crown at Mahakal’s feet in prayer, it would have elevated her honor even more."

Nikita had arrived in Ujjain on Sunday and visited her school on Monday to answer students' questions and share her experiences.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miss India Nikita Porwal’s Crown Sparks Debate As She Wears It During Worship At Ujjain’s...

Miss India Nikita Porwal’s Crown Sparks Debate As She Wears It During Worship At Ujjain’s...

Heirs Of 1857 Martyr Demand Renaming Of Indore's Residency Kothi After Him

Heirs Of 1857 Martyr Demand Renaming Of Indore's Residency Kothi After Him

MP Oct 28 Weather Update: October To End On A Mixed Weather Note; Showers In East, Warm Days In...

MP Oct 28 Weather Update: October To End On A Mixed Weather Note; Showers In East, Warm Days In...

Bridging Borders: IIM Indore Signs MoU With Norway & China To Enhance Global Education Landscape

Bridging Borders: IIM Indore Signs MoU With Norway & China To Enhance Global Education Landscape

Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Rule Changed: Now Devotees Won't Have To Stand In Long Queue For...

Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Rule Changed: Now Devotees Won't Have To Stand In Long Queue For...