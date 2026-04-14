Miscreant Posing As Caretaker Drugs 75-Year-Old Man In Indore, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth Lakhs

Miscreant Posing As Caretaker Drugged 75-Year-Old Man, Fled With Jewellery Worth Lakhs In Indore; Police Launch Manhunt | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant, posing as a caretaker, allegedly drugged a 75-year-old bedridden man in Indore and fled with jewellery worth lakhs, including a gold chain and a bracelet.

The incident occurred in the Dwarkapuri locality. The elderly victim is physically unable to walk. His regular caretaker, a resident of Rajgarh, was on leave; consequently, the family had hired another youth, a resident of Firozabad, for a period of 10 days through an agency operator.

On Sunday, the accused executed a premeditated plan to administer a sedative to the elderly man. Once the victim had fallen asleep, the accused fled the scene, taking with him the gold chain, a bracelet, and other jewellery.

Packet of Sedative Recovered from Scene; Agency Operator Under Scanner

The police recovered a packet containing a sedative, along with food items, from the crime scene, all of which have been seized. The accused's location was initially traced to Dewas and subsequently to Rajasthan. Multiple police teams are conducting raids to apprehend him.

Police teams are conducting continuous raids to apprehend him. The police have also summoned the agency operator for questioning. Officials have stated that the accused will be arrested shortly.

Fraud case against jewellery company employee

Earlier on March 8, a fraud case was registered against jewellery company employee Megha Rathore after a complaint by director Rajat Maheshwari.

Megha, who has been working since 2019, allegedly took 357.66 grams of gold jewellery worth about ₹60.97 lakh but neither delivered it to customers nor returned it. She stopped coming to work after February 12. Police investigation is underway.