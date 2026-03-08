Indore News: Woman Employee Booked For Fraud After Jewellery Worth ₹60 Lakh Goes Missing | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of alleged fraud has come to light in the Tukoganj police station area of Indore, where jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was taken from a jewellery company and not returned.

Based on a complaint by the company director, police have registered a fraud case against a woman employee and started an investigation. Names of some of her associates have also surfaced and they may be questioned soon.

According to police, complainant Rajat Maheshwari, a resident of Scheme No. 74, has filed a complaint against Megha Rathore, wife of Ashish Rathore and a resident of Bhakt Prahlad Nagar, MOG Line.

Rajat runs a jewellery company named Rajat Gems and Jewellers Private Limited at City Centre on MG Road, which has been in the jewellery business for many years.

Rajat said that Megha Rathore had been working with the company since 2019. She used to prepare invoices with sales staff and also visited customers’ homes to show jewellery. Many customers of the company knew her directly.

The company also runs a gold jewellery scheme where customers deposit money in installments and later purchase jewellery. Under this scheme, Megha allegedly received jewellery from the company through gold approval vouchers.

It is alleged that Megha took 357.66 grams of gold jewellery from the company but neither delivered it to customers nor returned it to the company. The value of the jewellery is around ₹60.97 lakh. She also did not deposit the corresponding amount with the company.

Rajat said that Megha stopped coming to the office after February 12. When the company tried to contact her, she did not answer calls and later completely stopped responding. After consulting his lawyer, Rajat filed a complaint at Tukoganj police station on Saturday.

Police said Megha Rathore will be called for questioning and information will be sought regarding the jewellery. The investigation is currently underway.