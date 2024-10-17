 Millet Fair Highlights Importance Of Fortified Foods & Healthy Eating
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMillet Fair Highlights Importance Of Fortified Foods & Healthy Eating

Millet Fair Highlights Importance Of Fortified Foods & Healthy Eating

As part of World Food Day celebrations, Food Safety Officer Dharmendra Soni urged students to adopt healthy food choices

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:40 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The importance of fortified foods and their role in maintaining balanced nutrition took centre stage at the Millet Fair organised by the Food Safety Department at the a private college on Wednesday.

As part of World Food Day celebrations, Food Safety Officer Dharmendra Soni urged students to adopt healthy food choices and emphasized how fortified foods can play a crucial role in achieving nutritional balance. Students actively participated by showcasing a variety of millet-based products and innovative dishes at the event.

Read Also
FP Follow Up: Controversial Halloween Party At Historic KEM Building Sparks Outrage, Political...
article-image

The fair was organised in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council (IIC) and aimed to spread awareness about the nutritional and environmental benefits of millets among students, teachers, and the broader community. Dr Dilip Verma highlighted the nutritional value of millets and encouraged attendees to include these grains in their diets. Dr Jayantilal Bhandari also emphasised the role of millets in food security and congratulated students for their active participation in the awareness event.

The "Eat Right Challenge for Districts Phase IV" food fortification awareness session, organised by the Food Safety Administration, featured a stall displaying fortified food products. Officials provided guidance on how to identify fortified foods and demonstrated simple home methods for detecting food adulteration using the Mobile Food Testing Lab (Food Safety on Wheels) and the Magic Box.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Investigating The Real Estate Nexus With Underworld Ties
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Investigating The Real Estate Nexus With Underworld Ties
'Custodial Interrogation Needed To Advocate Who Forged High Court Orders': Bombay HC
'Custodial Interrogation Needed To Advocate Who Forged High Court Orders': Bombay HC
Bhima Koregaon Violence Case: Former Delhi University Professor Hany Babu Moves Bombay HC For Bail In Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links
Bhima Koregaon Violence Case: Former Delhi University Professor Hany Babu Moves Bombay HC For Bail In Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links
Interdisciplinary Photographic Study Explores Patterns Of Domestic Abuse In South Asian Community Through Ancient Torture-Inspired Art
Interdisciplinary Photographic Study Explores Patterns Of Domestic Abuse In South Asian Community Through Ancient Torture-Inspired Art

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Hospital Suptn. To Issue Letters To Resolve Fingerprint Issues Of Patients

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Hospital Suptn. To Issue Letters To Resolve Fingerprint Issues Of Patients

Millet Fair Highlights Importance Of Fortified Foods & Healthy Eating

Millet Fair Highlights Importance Of Fortified Foods & Healthy Eating

FP Follow Up: Controversial Halloween Party At Historic KEM Building Sparks Outrage, Political...

FP Follow Up: Controversial Halloween Party At Historic KEM Building Sparks Outrage, Political...

'No Revenue Case To Remain Pending For Over 3 Months', Collector Asheesh Singh Gave Instructions To...

'No Revenue Case To Remain Pending For Over 3 Months', Collector Asheesh Singh Gave Instructions To...

Indore: Retired Sub-Inspector Dies In Hit-&-Run; Security Guard Killed In Separate Road Accident

Indore: Retired Sub-Inspector Dies In Hit-&-Run; Security Guard Killed In Separate Road Accident