Millet Fair Highlights Importance Of Fortified Foods & Healthy Eating

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The importance of fortified foods and their role in maintaining balanced nutrition took centre stage at the Millet Fair organised by the Food Safety Department at the a private college on Wednesday.

As part of World Food Day celebrations, Food Safety Officer Dharmendra Soni urged students to adopt healthy food choices and emphasized how fortified foods can play a crucial role in achieving nutritional balance. Students actively participated by showcasing a variety of millet-based products and innovative dishes at the event.

The fair was organised in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council (IIC) and aimed to spread awareness about the nutritional and environmental benefits of millets among students, teachers, and the broader community. Dr Dilip Verma highlighted the nutritional value of millets and encouraged attendees to include these grains in their diets. Dr Jayantilal Bhandari also emphasised the role of millets in food security and congratulated students for their active participation in the awareness event.

The "Eat Right Challenge for Districts Phase IV" food fortification awareness session, organised by the Food Safety Administration, featured a stall displaying fortified food products. Officials provided guidance on how to identify fortified foods and demonstrated simple home methods for detecting food adulteration using the Mobile Food Testing Lab (Food Safety on Wheels) and the Magic Box.