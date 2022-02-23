Mhow: Young man hung from tree and beaten up

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In the Badgonda police station area, a youth was kidnapped and beaten up after being hung from a tree.

The family members alleged that, when Laxman Ninama, the sarpanch of Kushalgarh, went to save his son, he was also assaulted. Badgonda police said that Mohit’s father, Laxman, was in Kushalgarh village.

Several people were going to the village when he was kidnapped by seven people. The injured Mohit has an old enmity with the Ramkishan family living in Pipliya village, while the police said that Mohit had been assaulted due to a case of molestation.

A case was registered under sections 294, 323, 506 & 34 of the IPC. Section 354 was registered against Mohit on Ramkishan’s report. Injured Mohit is being treated at a private hospital in Mhow.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:46 PM IST