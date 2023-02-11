Mhow: 'Veterinary college and NABARD can join hands for benefit of farmers'

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The chief general manager, general manager and other officials of NABARD Bhopal held talks with the experts of the college on Tuesday at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. In the programme, Dean Dr BP Shukla welcomed the chief guest, chief general manager NABARD Bhopal Nirupam Mehrotra with a bouquet. The technology developed through research in the college by will be delivered to farmers.

Nirupam Mehrotra said that both the college and NABARD can work together for the progress of the farmers. A presentation of the research techniques of the college was also given on the occasion. Under this programme, Dr Sandeep Nanavati, Dr Narendra Kumar Nayak, Dr Ashok Patil, Dr Deepak Gangil gave their presentations. Dr. Sandeep Nanavati conducted the programme and Dr RK Bagherwal gave the vote of thanks. Dr Sunil Gupta also played an important part in the programme.