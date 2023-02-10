Madhya Pradesh: Women of all communities honoured at Bhim Janmabhoomi memorial in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the 125th birth anniversary of Tyagmurti Pujniya Mata Ramai, the wife of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, her sacrifice was remembered by giving musical performances at the Bhima Janmabhoomi memorial.

At the beginning of the programme, garlands were offered on the statue of Tathagat Buddha, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the picture of Mata Ramai and collective

Buddha worship was done. In his welcome speech, the secretary of the memorial committee, Rajesh Wankhede informed about the life struggles of Mata Ramai and said that during Babasaheb's struggle for education and social upliftment, Ramai illuminated the lives of the people of the country by sacrificing the lives of her four young children.

No other example of such sacrifice and courage is found in the world. The foundation of the country's Constitution has been laid on this building of sacrifice of Mata Ramai and Babasaheb. Dr Ambedkar himself dedicated his book Thoughts on Pakistan to Rama Bai and gave credit for his success to Rama Bai. Advocate Prakash Nikde, Rajendra Waghmare of the Memorial Committee welcomed all the guests.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)