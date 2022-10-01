e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: ‘Understanding and protection of intellectual property rights necessary’

Mhow: ‘Understanding and protection of intellectual property rights necessary’

Elements, facts and technicalities based on our intelligence like original thought, writing, research, painting and invention are considered as intellectual property.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 02:18 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Like civil and human rights, intellectual property rights are also an important topic in the present times. Elements, facts and technicalities based on our intelligence like original thought, writing, research, painting and invention are considered as intellectual property.

Protection of an innovative and distinctive style or uniqueness of individual, group or regional knowledge, art and culture is covered by the protection of intellectual property. On the basis of geographical ideal, work is being done to nurture special inventions and cultures. Patent, Design, Trade Mark, Geographical Index (GI) based, Copyright, etc.

Read Also
Mhow: Entries invited for 4th Infantry marathon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mhow: ‘Understanding and protection of intellectual property rights necessary’

Mhow: ‘Understanding and protection of intellectual property rights necessary’

Dewas: Anganwadi workers take one-day mass holiday

Dewas: Anganwadi workers take one-day mass holiday

Dewas: Youth festival held in girls college

Dewas: Youth festival held in girls college

International Senior Citizens Day today; Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission to...

International Senior Citizens Day today; Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission to...

Indore: Commercial Tax department extends due date of VAT assessment to November 30

Indore: Commercial Tax department extends due date of VAT assessment to November 30