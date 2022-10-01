Mhow: ‘Understanding and protection of intellectual property rights necessary’

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Like civil and human rights, intellectual property rights are also an important topic in the present times. Elements, facts and technicalities based on our intelligence like original thought, writing, research, painting and invention are considered as intellectual property.

Protection of an innovative and distinctive style or uniqueness of individual, group or regional knowledge, art and culture is covered by the protection of intellectual property. On the basis of geographical ideal, work is being done to nurture special inventions and cultures. Patent, Design, Trade Mark, Geographical Index (GI) based, Copyright, etc.

