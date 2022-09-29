Mhow: Entries invited for 4th Infantry marathon

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the landing of Indian troops in Srinagar in 1947, 27 October is celebrated each year as Infantry Day. The fourth edition of the Infantry marathon, RUNVEER 4.0 is being organised on 30 October 2022 at Garrison Ground, Mhow to celebrate 75th Infantry Day.

Indian Army invites all citizens to join the soldiers in 21 Km, 10 Km & 5 Km run/walk. T-shirts, medals and participation certificates will be presented to all participants as souvenirs and attractive prizes will be awarded to winners in each category. To participate as a RUNVEER, register at https://tim.dotdx.in/ or contact 7251994553 (Call)/6377810097 (WhatsApp).

Read Also Mhow: Women take out grand Chunri Yatra