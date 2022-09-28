e-Paper Get App
Mhow: Women take out grand Chunri Yatra

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 01:21 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of Navratri, women took out a huge Khatu Shyam Mataji Chunari Yatra in the city today. A large number of women from the surrounding tehsils participated in the yatra.  

Some youth suffered minor injuries during the yatra when the stage erected at Moti square to welcome the yatra collapsed due to the large number of people on the stage.

The Chunari Yatra started from Azad Maidan and ended at the ancient Kali Mata temple after passing through the main markets of the city. the chunari was offered to the Goddess at the temple. A large number of rural women participated in this Chunari Yatra.

article-image

