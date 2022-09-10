e-Paper Get App
The bus was coming to Rau when suddenly both the rear tyres came off near the Sanjay reservoir pond near Pithampur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The wheels of the moving bus of Umiya Girls College, located in Rau-Rangwasa, came off, causing fear and panic among the students travelling on the bus. The bus was coming to Rau when suddenly both the rear tyres came off near the Sanjay reservoir pond near Pithampur.

The students said that the bus is in bad shape and stops running often and a complaint about it has been made to school management and the trustees many times but no remedial action has been taken so far. Yuvraj Patidar of Umiya Dham School Trust has promised that no such incident will take place in future.

article-image

Mhow: Students frightened as wheels come off school bus

