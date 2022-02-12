Mhow Rural Health Rejuvenation Campaign

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Gramin Swasthya Kayakalp Abhiyan started to improve health facilities in the rural areas of Mhow, are visible at the ground level. Recently, the renovation work of the main hospital building of Community Health Center, Manpur was completed.

The main building of the hospital was in a dilapidated state. The roof used to leak and rooms were damp and water dripped on the ground at several places. The internal wiring of the building was faulty in many places. The toilet inside the women's ward of the hospital had become completely unusable. The paint of the building had worn off and there were damp spots at some places.

The renovation of the hospital was taken up under the kayakalp abhiyan and the roof was made waterproof, the wiring was changed, new toilets were constructed, the building was whitewashed and paver blocks were placed inside and outside the building. The entry road was also paved. The changes have been appreciated by the hospital staff and general public who are now getting a clean and safe environment.

Renovation work is being done in all government hospitals to rejuvenate them.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:46 PM IST