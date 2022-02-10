Mhow: Army’s first-ever Hackathon winners felicitated by CoAS

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow conducted the Indian Army’s first-ever Hackathon, named ‘Sainya Ranakshetram’ from October 1 to December 31 under the aegis of the Army Training Command.

The event has been conducted in collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University. Over 15,000 participants registered for the event, conducted in a no-contact manner over the Internet and aimed at a nationwide talent hunt in the niche domains of Secure Coding, Software Defined Radio exploitation and Cyber Offensive Skills. The highlight of the event was the participants competing with each other in cyber space with real and simulated threats. The event also hosted a number of training sessions and expert talks for the participants.

Cyber enthusiasts from across the length and breadth of the country participated in the event with a significant response and participation from the rural and remote areas which made the endeavor extremely enriching. The need of the hour is to engage with such individuals and institutions in future, as well, for developing capabilities in these niche domains.

Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane felicitated the winners during an online ceremony held on Thursday (February 10 2022). The CoAS lauded the efforts made by the organisers as also the participants for their motivation, zeal and spirit towards each activity during the Hackathon. He also wished them the best for their future endeavours and stated that he hoped they bring laurels to the country by innovating and developing ‘out-of-the-box’ solutions.

