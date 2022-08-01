Mhow: Man hit by car driven by Colonel's wife dies

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A person who was hit by a car recently died on Sunday.

In that incident, five people had been injured by a woman car driver. Angry relatives put the body of the deceased at the Dreamland intersection at the same place where the deceased used to sell snacks.

The road was blocked. , Mhow police station TI Mahendra Singh Bhadoria reached the spot along with the police force and persuaded the family members to take the body away so that the road could be opened.

The police had arrested the car driver Vandana Sharma and her husband Colonel Ashutosh Sharma

and later they were released on bail. On July 26, the speeding car HP39A4133 injured five people one after the other. In which two people were seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Indore. Raj Verma, a resident of Raj Mohalla died during treatment on Sunday.

Now, after the death of the injured, further action will be taken by adding section 304A in the case.