Mhow Daily Updates: Now, band baja in front of people’s houses to pay tax; Shahid Bhagat Singh Sacrifice Day rally

Revenue recovery from big defaulters

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board administration has found a novel way of recovering rent and property tax dues—which runs into crores of rupees in revenue—from shopkeepers and consumers who have not deposited property tax or rent for years.

Revenue officer of the Cantonment Board Mukesh Prajapati said that, on the direction of CEO Rajendra Jagtap, from Wednesday, the National Anthem is being played and sung in front of houses of confirmed defaulters. The shopkeepers deposited about Rs 5 lakh in the revenue account of the Board and many shopkeepers have also discussed about depositing rent with the Board administration. Prajapati said that there is an outstanding amount of about Rs 7-8 crore. This campaign will run continuously till March 31.

Martyrs’ Day Celebrated in university

The nation will always be grateful for the sacrifice of martyrs and students should remember the stories of the freedom-fighters so that they can understand the meaning of freedom. On the campus, under the National Service Scheme Unit of the Ambedkar University of Social Sciences and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, various programmes were organised.

The programme was inaugurated by vice-chancellor professor DK Sharma, in the presence of the dean, professor DK Verma, professors Debashish Devnath, Shailendra Mani Tripathi and Manisha Saxena and NSS programme officer Pradeep Kumar garlanded the portraits of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev by placing wreaths.

Shahid Bhagat Singh Sacrifice Day rally

Advertisement

A huge rally was taken out by the Hindu Jagran Manch in Mhow Nagar on Wednesday on the occasion of ‘Shahid Bhagat Singh Sacrifice Day’. Women, too, participated in the rally, which was welcomed at many places. Youths carrying saffron flags came up with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Mhow TI falls down after getting dizzy

On Wednesday afternoon, during the Hindu Jagran Manch’s ‘Sacrifice Day’ rally, Mhow police station in-charge Shri Arun Solanki, who was walking along with the procession, suddenly felt dizzy at Moti Chowk and fell down. He was injured in the eye and nose. He was admitted to Mhow Gateval Hospital, where he underwent a check-up. He later regained consciousness. He reportedly has a blood sugar problem.

Cops arrest five carrying soap goods worth lakhs

Advertisement

Lakhs of rupees worth of soap powder was sent to Etawah on March 14 from the Shivani detergent factory, located in the Pithampur industrial area. Before reaching the place, the driver, Shivraj Singh Tomar, switched off his mobile at Shivpuri. Kundan Singh Saluja, a resident of Indore, lodged a ‘missing report’ of the truck at Pithampur police station.

The police first inquired about the owner of the truck and then sent a police team to Morena, Agra. The cops arrested five accused from Morena. Truck driver Tomar, 24, Prince Rajput, 32, Sunil Tomar, 26, and Rahul Tomar were arrested and, later, Ajay Singhal of Agra to whom the goods had been sent was arrested. The police confiscated the goods and booked the five accused under sections 406, 407, 420, 467, 414 and 120 of the IPC. Goods worth about Rs 38 lakh were seized and all the accused presented in court.

Pithampur municipality: Annual budget for 2022-23 presented

Pithampur municipality approved a budget of the council for the coming year 2022-23 at the general council meeting on Wednesday. Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav presided over the meeting. Officer Uday Singh, this tim, presented a budget of more than Rs 118 crore was presented. A provision of Rs 25 crore has been made in the budget for an indoor stadium and Rs 50 crore for a shopping complex at the Pithampur bus stand.

A proposal to purchase land for the stadium construction in the Indorama area located in Industrial Area 3 was also placed in the budget. The budget was approved with the consent of the members. Councillor-in-charge of water works of the municipality Ranjeet Bhandari made a water distribution system in all the wards of the municipality area. To improve the system, he spoke about getting water at the normal pressure. Due to a lack of proper water distribution system in many places, many families are unable to get water. At the end, municipality CMO Madhu Saxena thanked all the members.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Offline primary classes begin in Campion School after 2 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:17 PM IST