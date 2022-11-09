e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: Awareness seminar on National Cancer Day

Mhow: Awareness seminar on National Cancer Day

Dr Vandana Jaiswal conducted the programme

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Cancer Day, Cancer Awareness Seminar was organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Mhow Cantonment at Government Utkarsh High School.

On this occasion, hundreds of schoolchildren were shown various slides on cancer and the harm caused by the disease, through lecture by Dr Dilip Acharya Indore, chairman, cancer awareness and tobacco control, Indian Medical Association (IMA). He gave detailed information on cancer prevention. The youths were made aware in detail about the danger and prevention of tobacco use.

Dr Acharya was welcomed by the president of the club, Lakshmi Upadhyay and principal Mukesh Verma, Dr Sangeeta Mewada were welcomed by Jyoti Singh Dharmeshwari Batham. The guest introduction was given by Dr Sakina Kanchwala. Dr Vandana Jaiswal conducted the programme.

Read Also
Mhow: Sailing camp organised at Berchha lake
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Inter-university Sanskrit and Hindi debate and poetry competition held

Ujjain: Inter-university Sanskrit and Hindi debate and poetry competition held

Mhow: Number of stray canines surges rapidly in city

Mhow: Number of stray canines surges rapidly in city

Mhow: Miscreants attack person over old enmity

Mhow: Miscreants attack person over old enmity

Mhow: Awareness seminar on National Cancer Day

Mhow: Awareness seminar on National Cancer Day

MP: Collector visits Dewas Tekri, worships Goddess Tulja Bhawani

MP: Collector visits Dewas Tekri, worships Goddess Tulja Bhawani