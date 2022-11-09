Mhow: Awareness seminar on National Cancer Day

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Cancer Day, Cancer Awareness Seminar was organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Mhow Cantonment at Government Utkarsh High School.

On this occasion, hundreds of schoolchildren were shown various slides on cancer and the harm caused by the disease, through lecture by Dr Dilip Acharya Indore, chairman, cancer awareness and tobacco control, Indian Medical Association (IMA). He gave detailed information on cancer prevention. The youths were made aware in detail about the danger and prevention of tobacco use.

Dr Acharya was welcomed by the president of the club, Lakshmi Upadhyay and principal Mukesh Verma, Dr Sangeeta Mewada were welcomed by Jyoti Singh Dharmeshwari Batham. The guest introduction was given by Dr Sakina Kanchwala. Dr Vandana Jaiswal conducted the programme.

