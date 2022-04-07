Mhow: Anti-mafia campaign in city for second day

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-mafia campaign by the Mhow local administration and police continued in Mhow tehsil and the city for the second day on Thursday. The administration and police took joint action against Ram Chauhan, a criminal who has 13 cases pending against him in Mhow police station. Under this action, three illegal houses of the criminal built on government land in Gujkheda village were demolished.

One house was constructed over a 1,200-square-foot area and the remaining two houses were constructed on abadi land on a 900-square-foot area by making fraudulent leases of the land. Sub-divisional officer Akshay Jain said this campaign would continue and that the administration was taking action under the anti-mafia campaign after preparing a list of all the police station areas and checking the records.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:22 PM IST