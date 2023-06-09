 MF Husain’s horse connection with Indore- Today is his death anniversary
Friday, June 09, 2023
Husain made portrait of his family members and clicked a photograph. | The Zafar Ansari museum of achieves

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maqbool Fida Husain is too well known to need an introduction, and most people are also aware of his connection with Indore. However, not very commonly known is the fact that his penchant for drawing horses started when he was a young lad in Indore.

While talking to Free Press, historian Zafar Ansari said, “Husain lived in Indore at a very young age in Chhawni area near Chhawni Bohra Mosque. When Husain was a teenager his Nana (maternal grandfather), who worked as a timekeeper in the Malwa Mill, wanted to make him a draftsman, but Husain was not interested. At one point he went to a Madrasa for becoming Alim but not much came of it.

His grandfather also bought him a camera and he got trained under the renowned photographer Ramchandra Rao and Pratap Rao but Husain did not show much interest in that art form. He started his painting career in Kagzipura area where he used to make Bada ghoda and Chhota ghoda.

His love for painting horses started here and it remained throughout his life as a professional painter.”

In 1936 he joined Indore Fine Art College where he trained under Devlalikar Sahab. Later he switched to Mumbai where he took admission in the JJ School of Art. The rest is history.

