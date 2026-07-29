Metro Masterplan To Transform Indore, 4 TOD Clusters Proposed In 31 KM Stretch | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India's cleanest city, Indore, is set to develop a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) corridor along its 31.32-km Metro route, with high-density, mixed-use development planned within a 500-metre radius of Metro stations.

The proposal aims to encourage the construction of high-rise residential and commercial buildings around Metro stations while improving public transport connectivity and urban infrastructure.

As part of the first phase, authorities plan to implement the TOD model by creating clusters covering two to three Metro stations each.

The proposed clusters include Airport-Gandhi Nagar, ISBT-Chandragupt Chauraha, Rajwada (Nagar Nigam)-Regal, and SC-4-SC-3 Metro stations.

The plan was discussed during a special dialogue on Urban Mobility and Transit-Oriented Development, organised by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), Indore Regional Centre at a private hotel on Wednesday.

Urban planning experts Jignesh Mehta and Romy Rai of Arup Consultancy shared their international experience and presented the proposed roadmap for implementing TOD in Indore.

They also highlighted similar projects prepared for cities, including Guwahati, and discussed the opportunities for TOD in Indore.

Officials said Arup, the agency appointed for the project, will also seek suggestions from residents, urban planners and other stakeholders before finalising the TOD plan.

Speaking at the event, ITPI Indore Regional Centre Secretary Prakriti Sethi and Chairman DL Goyal said the TOD corridor must be integrated with Indore's upcoming Master Plan and the Regional Plan, both of which are currently under preparation.

They added that changes to existing planning regulations and development rules may be required to effectively implement the TOD policy.