Indore Metro Work Resumes At Malharganj After Protest, Safety Checks | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of the proposed Metro station near Chhota Ganpati Temple in Malharganj resumed on Saturday morning after being suspended overnight following protests by local residents.

Before restarting excavation, Metro officials carried out vibration and structural safety inspections at the site and said no damage had been detected.

Residents had gathered at the construction site on Friday evening, alleging that excavation work was causing vibrations in nearby buildings, particularly Mahant Complex.

They claimed household utensils had fallen due to the tremors and expressed concern over the structural safety of their homes. Following the protest, the Metro construction agency temporarily suspended work.

Later in the night, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the site and interacted with residents.

He assured them that their concerns would be addressed but clarified that the Metro project would neither be halted nor the proposed station shifted. He also directed Metro officials to examine the issues raised by the residents.

According to Metro authorities, the proposed Malharganj station has faced opposition from a section of residents since the project began.

Officials said the latest inspections found no signs of structural damage caused by the excavation, following which work resumed at around 8 am on Saturday.

The Metro corporation also said the project provides for compensation in the event of any verified loss of life or property caused by construction activities.

However, officials clarified that there is no provision to insure nearby private properties, a demand raised by residents during the protest.