Store Manager Of A Renowned Brand's Showroom At C-21 Mall Booked For ₹10L Fraud In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a renowned brand's showroom at C-21 Mall has been booked for allegedly cheating the company of nearly Rs 10 lakh by collecting customer payments in his personal bank account instead of the company's account, police said on Thursday.

According to Vijay Nagar police, the case was registered on the complaint of the company's manager. The accused, Roshan Kumar, a resident of Bihar, joined the showroom as store manager a few months ago and resigned on Sept 13. After leaving the job, his mobile phone was found switched off.

A stock verification conducted after his departure revealed that 65 pairs of shoes, 40 garments and 38 accessories were missing. The value of the missing items was estimated at around Rs 9.93 lakh.

During the investigation, statements of showroom employees were recorded. They alleged that Kumar sold products without issuing bills and asked several customers to transfer payments directly to his personal bank account instead of the company's official account, causing a major financial loss.

Vijay Nagar police have registered a case of fraud and dispatched a team to Bihar to arrest the accused. Police are also examining bank transactions and other documents as part of the investigation.