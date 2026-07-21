Indore Metro's Underground Work To Begin With Thailand-Made Tunnel Boring Machine | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of Indore Metro's underground corridor is set to accelerate with the arrival of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) imported from Thailand.

The machine will begin tunnelling from a deep shaft near the airport, where an underground station is also under construction.

Metro officials said several TBM components have already reached Indore, with the remaining parts expected in the coming days.

The 350-tonne machine is being transported in sections, after which it will be assembled and lowered into the launch shaft.

The underground corridor will extend beyond Khajrana Square, with alignment surveys and preparatory work already underway.

The development comes amid concerns in Malaharganj, where excavation for an underground station was briefly halted after residents reported vibrations, cracks in buildings and excessive noise.

Metro officials inspected the site and assured residents that safety would not be compromised. A project official has also rented a flat in the locality to personally monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the 17.5-km elevated corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square has been completed. Officials said the underground stretch is the next major phase of the project, with the TBM expected to speed up tunnelling while minimising surface disruption.