Bank Of India Disburses ₹52 Crore Farm Loans At Kisan Diwas Celebration In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of India, Indore Zone, celebrated Kisan Diwas on July 18, 2026, at its Zonal Office in Indore, with nearly 100 progressive farmers from across the region participating in the event.

Ashok Kumar Pathak, Chief General Manager, Bank of India Head Office, was the chief guest. Govind Sharda, Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Indore Zone, presided over the programme, while Patre, District Development Manager (DDM), NABARD, attended as the guest of honour.

During the event, the bank distributed loan sanction letters worth Rs 52 crore to farmers as part of its efforts to support agricultural development and rural livelihoods.

Kisan Milan Samaroh programmes were also organised at various Bank of India branches, where officials interacted with farmers and provided information on modern banking services, concessional agricultural credit schemes and digital banking facilities.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Ganesh Chandra Singh, Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Indore Zone, who thanked the guests, participating farmers and bank staff.

Bank of India reiterated its commitment to supporting farmers through inclusive financial initiatives and promoting sustainable agricultural growth.