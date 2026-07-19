AI-Powered Dental Implants Transform Oral Care, Experts Tell Indore Conference | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advanced dental implant procedures, once considered available only overseas, are now being offered in India through digital planning, artificial intelligence (AI) and modern implant technologies, experts said on the second day of the three-day Mid-Term Conference and First PG Convention of the Indian Society of Oral Implantologists (ISOI) in Indore.

The conference, which concludes on July 19, has brought together more than 350 delegates and over 20 speakers from across the country.

It was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade in the presence of ISOI National President Dr Sharad Shetty and National Secretary Dr Rikin Gogri.

Addressing the gathering, Khade said India provides world-class dental treatment at significantly lower costs, creating immense potential for dental and medical tourism.

He also stressed the need to raise public awareness about oral health and the importance of timely treatment.

Dr Shetty said AI-assisted digital planning enables dentists to map the entire jaw before surgery, allowing implants to be placed with greater precision while reducing the risk of human error, pain and complications.

Organising Secretary Dr Gagan Jaiswal said ISOI had been updating dentists on the latest implant technologies and research for the past 40 years, helping make modern treatment accessible across the country.

Organising Chairman Dr Manish Verma emphasised that good oral hygiene, regular brushing and avoiding tobacco remain essential for maintaining healthy teeth and a confident smile.