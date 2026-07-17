Indore Bar Association Launches Crackdown On Fake Lawyers In District Court | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore District Bar Association has announced a special campaign to identify and take action against individuals posing as advocates and illegally operating inside the District Court premises.

The initiative comes amid concerns about people wearing black coats who falsely present themselves as lawyers and allegedly mislead litigants.

District Bar Association president Rakesh Pal warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found impersonating an advocate. He said such individuals could even face imprisonment if caught practising law or collecting money from clients without being enrolled as advocates.

The Bar Association has appealed to lawyers, litigants and the public to immediately report any suspicious person claiming to be an advocate without valid credentials.

To encourage complaints, the association has placed a complaint box outside the District Bar office where informants can submit the suspect's name, address and mobile number. Complaints can also be made directly to the Bar office, and complainants who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Upon receiving a complaint, the Bar Association will verify the information and initiate appropriate action against the suspect.

The association has also clarified that law students visiting the District Court for academic purposes should wear a tie instead of a lawyer's black coat to avoid confusion with practising advocates.

The campaign is aimed at protecting litigants from fraud, preserving the dignity of the legal profession and ensuring that only qualified and enrolled advocates represent clients in the District Court.