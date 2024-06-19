Meat Pieces Found At Shiv Temple In Indore; Shocking CCTV Clip Exposes The Accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Meat pieces were spotted at a Shiv Temple in Indore on Wednesday, causing agitation among the residents. However, police have clarified that the flesh pieces were brought in by a dog and not any human, after scanning the CCTV footage.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at a Shiva temple in the Azad Nagar area, specifically Scheme No. 94. Upon receiving the report, ACP Ashish Patel and TI Neeraj Meda, along with their team, responded promptly by cordoning off the area and reviewing CCTV footage from around the temple.

During the investigation, a viral video showing three suspicious youths arriving on a bike and heading towards the temple added to the concerns. However, TI Neeraj Meda clarified that the circulating CCTV footage was old and unrelated to the incident.

Further examination of the current CCTV footage revealed that a dog had brought the meat pieces to the temple from another location. It is suspected that the dog found the remains elsewhere and brought them to the temple to consume. This discovery confirmed that no person was responsible for placing the meat in the temple.

The Indore Police Commissionerate emphasized the importance of CCTV installations around residential and religious areas.